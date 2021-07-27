The bible of Texas high school football hit newsstands recently, and, if its predictions are right, the seasons for Bee County’s three schools will not extend into the postseason.
The 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine was first released late last month and is currently on newsstands throughout the Lone Star State.
The magazine contains preview capsules on more than 1,400 high school football teams across the state, as well as predictions for every public-school district.
Those prognostications have all three schools in the county missing the postseason in 2021, something that hasn’t happened since 2014.
Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan are both picked to finish fifth in their respective districts by the magazine.
The magazine has Beeville finishing fifth in District 15-4A Division I, a spot back of Alice for the district’s final playoff bid.
The Trojans will be led by Victor Gonzales, who will assume the starting role at quarterback while also starting in the defensive secondary.
Trey Martinez is Beeville’s leading returning rusher and will once again be the starting fullback in Chris Soza’s slot-T attack.
Bryce Foster was among Beeville’s leaders in tackles last year and will be back again this year to anchor the lineback corps.
Calallen, which is ranked No. 2 in the magazine’s preseason rankings, is picked to win the district and is also the magazine’s pick to win Region IV and finish as the state runner-up.
Miller, which is ranked 14th in the preseason rankings, is picked to finish second behind Calallen, while No. 23 Calhoun is picked to finish third.
Skidmore-Tynan is picked to finish fifth in District 16-3A Division II by the DCTF staff.
The Bobcats, under second-year coach Stephen Silva, will be led by running backs Michael Menchaca and Joe Guerra. Menchaca will be featured as a slotback, while Guerra will be the team’s fullback.
Sonny Mann is likely to take over the starting duties at quarterback.
RJ Hinojosa figures to be a force up front. He is the defending newcomer of the year in the district.
The prognostications by the magazine’s staff have Odem winning the district title yet again.
Hebbronville is picked to finish second, while Taft is picked to finish third. Banquete is the pick to finish fourth, a spot ahead of Skidmore.
Pettus is picked to finish seventh in District 16-2A Division II.
The Eagles, who have seven starters back on both sides of the ball, will be led up front on both sides of the ball by Mark Orr.
Garett Grayson will be the starter at quarterback, and his primary targets will be Gabe Soto and Armando Gamez.
Perennial power Falls City, the three-time defending Region IV champion, is picked to win the district title. The Beavers are also DCTF’s pick to win the region title for a fourth straight season.
Yorktown is picked to finish second by the magazine, while Louise is picked to finish third and Runge is picked to finish fourth. Agua Dulce and Woodsboro are picked to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.
