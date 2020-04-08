Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that we would be living in a sports-less world.
We’ve lived without one sport or the other for periods of times, but for the entire sporting world to shut down all at once?
I think I’m going mad.
Sports aren’t just my career.
They’re my outlet. They’re my escape.
Bad day at work – turn on spots. Suffering heartache – turn on sports. Just bored – turn on sports.
Sure, there’s replays and highlights of games gone by, but they don’t sate your hunger quite like live sports.
Alas, this is our reality for the foreseeable future.
It’s impossible to guess when we will be on the back side of this pandemic, but it seems a near-certainty that it will last through the next month or two.
What does that mean for Major League Baseball?
The 2020 season was supposed to begin last week. Could we be talking about opening day in June? July?
Then what about the NBA.
It stopped play with regular-season games still on the schedule. Is it possible that the league could cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season and just not crown a champion?
And that’s just the start of the conversation for professional sports.
What about The Players Championships and the Masters on the PGA Tour? What becomes of the NHL’s stopped season?
All these questions and so few answers.
At least we have some answers as it relates to college athletics.
That horrific answer raises another question: Would you rather not know the answer, or know the answer even if said answer is the worst-case scenario?
I mean, no March Madness?
Well, at least not the kind we wanted – we did get “Toilet Paper Mania” last month, so I guess that’s some kind of madness, right?
The NCAA and all of the collegiate governing bodies canceled all spring sports seasons as well.
No baseball. No softball. No track and field.
Just typing that turned my stomach.
But, at least all those governing bodies did the right thing and granted all the athletes in those spring sports an extra year of eligibility. At least those athletes will get another year to compete in the sports they love.
Unfortunately, the hundreds of thousands of prep athletes across this county won’t get that same luxury.
The UIL can’t grant an extra year to an 18-year-old hardballer who just wanted to spend one more spring on the diamond with his teammates.
And that’s the cruelest of all realities in all this.
Sure, there’s a chance that spring sports could return, but, as each day turns to the next and the pandemic spreads, those chances seem more fleeting by the second.
People like Beeville’s Makayla Mendez and Seth Gomez may never get another chance to don their Trojan uniform and step onto the diamond with their teammates.
Skidmore-Tynan’s Katryna Hernandez may never get the chance to finally win that gold medal at the state track meet and be her school’s first state track champion.
Pettus’ Ebony Gutierrez may never throw another pitch from the circle on her home field.
Goliad’s Ashlyn Davis and Ellie Albrecht may never again get to lead the Tigerettes to a track and field title.
Imagine working your entire prep career for that one shining moment, only to see that dream ripped away from you.
It’s an awful reality, but one we’re all living. We all need an escape from that reality.
Sadly, the thing many of used for that escape – sports – has disappeared as well.
But, keep the faith my friend. Sports will be back.
And what a joyous day that will be.