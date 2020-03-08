GOLIAD – The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team was a quarter and a half away from securing a playoff spot on Feb. 21, but the chance to play in the postseason got away from them.
The Odem Owls rallied from being down nine early in the third quarter to beat the Bobcats in a District 29-3A fourth-place tiebreaker game at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Skidmore, which led by as many 10 in the opening half, held a 23-14 advantage early in the third quarter and then held a 31-23 edge later in the period before Odem came storming back.
Odem outscored the Bobcats 9-1 in the final minutes of the third to forge a 32-all tie going to the fourth.
Skidmore twice got the lead back early in the fourth, including a 37-35 lead which would prove to be its last of the game.
Odem ran off nine straight points to erase that deficit and take the lead for good.
The Bobcats got back within four at 44-40, but Odem scored the last four of the game to end Skidmore’s season and earn the district’s final playoff bid.
Kade Florence scored 11 points to lead the Bobcats, who finished the season with a mark of 21-16.
Florence also added five assists and three rebounds.
Tres Ortiz had a double-double for the Bobcats with 10 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Israel Martinez added six points and six boards, while Jeremiah Fuentes chipped in three points, nine rebounds and five assists.