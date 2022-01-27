Odem overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team its first District 29-3A loss of the season on Jan. 11.
The Owls trailed 38-33 in the early stages of the fourth quarter, but ripped off a 16-0 run to move in front en route to a 51-40 victory at Owl Gym in Odem.
Odem opened up a 15-7 lead in the opening quarter, but Skidmore trimmed Odem’s edge to just two points by halftime and then led 34-33 going into the final period.
Odem outscored Skidmore 18-6 in the fourth.
Bennett Martinez hit five of Skidmore’s seven triples on his way to scoring a game-best 21 points.
He also added six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Andrew Silva was also in double figures in the scoring column with 11 points to go with six rebounds and two steals.
Denham Cheek and Cole Rivers both had three points, while Eli Zepeda scored two points.
The loss dropped Skidmore to 11-11 overall and 3-1 in District 29-3A play.
S-T 44, Mathis 38
Skidmore got its third district win of the year Jan. 7 by holding off Mathis on the road.
The Bobcats outscored Mathis 14-9 in the first and 11-7 in the second to take a 25-16 lead into halftime.
Mathis then won the third quarter by two points before getting within four in the final quarter.
Skidmore converted two free throws late to polish off the win.
Silva was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, which included a 3-for-4 performance from beyond the arc.
He also had five rebounds and four steals.
Martinez added eight points and eight rebounds, while Cole Rivers scored five points and Jacob Torres chipped in four points, seven boards, two steals and two assists.
