The Odem Lady Owls handed Skidmore-Tynan a 27-10 loss in District 29-3A softball action April 18.
The Owls scored 10 times in the first inning before adding three in the second and then seven runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Skidmore scored five in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Claudia Fuentes drove home three runs for S-T, going 1 for 3 with a three-run home run.
Jenna Vasquez hit her first career home run with a two-run blast. She was 1 for 2 and scored twice for the Ladycats.
Mia Briseno also had an RBI for the Ladycats.
Alexis Moron took the loss in the circle for Skidmore.
The Ladycats fell to 1-26 overall and 0-13 in district play with the loss.
Mathis 20, S-T 0
The No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates beat Skidmore in four innings April 14.
Erica Hinojosa had Skidmore’s lone hit in the loss.
Moron took the loss in the circle.
Mathis scored three in the first, one in the second, nine in the third and seven in the fourth.
