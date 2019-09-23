SKIDMORE – The Lady Cats of Skidmore-Tynan let one slip away Tuesday night in District 29-3A volleyball action.
The visiting Odem Owls, after falling behind two sets to none, rallied for a five-set win over the Lady Cats at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore won the first two sets in the match, taking the first 26-24 before romping in the second set 25-13 for a two-set advantage over the Lady Owls.
As a team, Skidmore hit .250 in the first set and .292 in the second set.
In the next three sets, the Lady Cats hit .190, .024 and minus-.150.
Odem extended the match with a 26-24 win in the third set, then extended it once more with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
The Owls then claimed the victory with a 15-7 triumph in the tiebreaking fifth set.
The loss dropped Skidmore-Tynan to 20-6 overall and 2-1 in district play on the year.
Jackie Hernandez had a triple-double for the Lady Cats in the loss.
The senior hit .295 for the match with 18 kills to five errors on 44 attacks. She also added a team-best 18 assists to go with 16 digs.
Katryna Hernandez had a double-double in the loss, recording 15 kills to go with a team-high 30 digs. She also had three aces and three solo blocks on the night.
Avea Gonzales had a double-double of 21 digs and 16 assists. She added five kills and three aces as well.
Mari Gonzales recorded six kills, two solo blocks and three digs. Brittany Hinojosa had three kills and 11 digs.
Jasmine Terry added 24 digs and two aces, while Brianna Flores had 10 digs and a kill.