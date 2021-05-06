Odem scored 10 runs over the first four innings on its way to beating the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats in District 29-3A baseball action April 20.
The Owls posted four in the first and then added one in the third and five in the fourth on their way to a 13-5 win over the Bobcats.
Skidmore fell to 3-15 overall and 1-11 in district play with the loss.
The Bobcats got two of their runs in the fifth inning when Marcus Gabriel and Robert Hensch scored on error two pitches apart.
They got three more in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Sonny Mann, an RBI double by Gabriel and then an RBI single by Eli Zepeda.
Six Bobcats had one hit apiece with Gabriel’s double being the lone multi-base hit.
Mann, Gabriel and Zepeda had one RBI apiece in the loss.
Denham Cheek took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits over three innings of work.
Mathis 13, S-T 0
The Bobcats were held to two hits in a five-inning loss to Mathis April 16.
Denham and Dallan Cheek both hit singles in the top of the fourth to account for Skidmore’s two hits in the loss.
Mathis scored four times in the first, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.
Dallan Cheek took the loss. He gave up eight runs on eight hits and struck out six in two innings of work.
S-T 2, George West 0
The Bobcats picked up their first district win of the season April 13.
Keegan Westmoreland drove in the winning run, which was scored by Dallan Cheek.
Joe Guerra was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles for the Bobcats.
