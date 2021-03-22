Skidmore-Tynan outhit the Orange Grove Bulldogs on March 9, but couldn’t get a win in District 29-3A baseball action in Orange Grove.
The Bulldogs capitalized on seven Skidmore errors to win 6-3 in the district debut for both teams.
A pair of three-run innings by the hosts spelled the difference.
In the third, the Bulldogs scored on an RBI single, a throwing error and then a passed ball to take the lead 3-0.
They added three more in the fifth behind an error and then an RBI groundout to make it 6-0.
Skidmore tried to rally in the seventh but came up short.
Dallan Cheek hit a bases-clearing, three-run double with two outs in the seventh to plate the team’s runs and keep hope alive.
However, Denham Cheek struck out in the next at-bat for the game’s final out.
Dallan Cheek’s double was Skidmore’s lone multi-base hit of the night.
Jaxton Alvarado hit two singles, while Joe Guerra and Marcus Gabriel both had one single.
Gabriel, Michael Menchaca and Walker Widner scored Skidmore’s runs in the seventh.
Denham Cheek was hit with the loss on the mound. He gave up six runs – all unearned – on two hits, struck out seven and walked four in 4 1/3 innings.
Orange Grove’s lone hits were the RBI single in the third and then a two-out single in fourth.
Bobcats pick up two wins at own tourney
Skidmore-Tynan went 2-1 at its own tournament, defeating Agua Dulce and Freer before losing to Premont.
The Cats beat Agua Dulce 14-8 on March 4, using an eight-run third to blow the game open.
Alvarado led the offense, going 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, a triple and a single. He had three RBIs and four runs scored.
Sonny Mann had two hits, two RBIs and scored once.
Dallan Cheek, Guerra and Menchaca each scored twice.
Denham Cheek and Keegan Westmoreland both had one RBI.
Mann got the win. He gave up six runs on six hits in four innings.
Skidmore then bested Freer 4-2 on March 5 thanks to a four-run second.
Gabriel went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, while Dallan Cheek was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Five other Bobcats had one hit apiece.
Denham Cheek got the win after allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10 in 3 2/3 innings.
On March 6, Premont blanked the Bobcats 2-0, scoring runs in the first and fifth innings.
Gabriel hit a double for Skidmore’s lone multi-base hit. Dallan Cheek, Guerra and Westmoreland each hit singles.
Westmoreland took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out five in six innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•