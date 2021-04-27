Chasey Oglesby and Mikaitlyn Anderson are officially district wrestling champions for the Beeville Lady Trojan wrestling team.
The juniors won their first district titles on April 10 at the District 14-5A District Championships, which was held at Alamo Convocation Center at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.
Oglesby won the 110-pound championship in dramatic fashion.
She upped her season mark to 25-2 by claiming a 4-2 win in sudden death overtime over Canyon’s Daliyah Montoya.
Montoya scored a reversal in the second period to take a 2-0 lead over Oglesby, but in the third period, Oglesby returned the favor with a reversal of her own to tie the score.
In overtime, Oglesby scored a takedown 13 seconds in to win the match and secure the district crown.
Anderson claimed the 215-pound championship thanks to a pair of quick pinfall victories after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals.
In her first match, a semifinal match in the bracket, she pinned San Antonio Burbank’s Jazelle Gonzales in 23 seconds.
In the district championship match, Anderson scored an early takedown of Buda Johnson’s Breanna Salgado and quickly turned her to score a pinfall at the 1:08 mark to win the gold.
The two victories pushed Anderson’s record to 19-1 on the year.
Oglesby and Anderson – along with five qualifiers from the boys side – advanced to the the Region IV tournament, which was slated to be held at the Burger Activity Center in Austin April 16-17.
Beeville’s five qualifiers on the boys side are Lane Jerkins, Nick Camacho, Jackson Norquist, Joseph Lopez and Bryce Foster.
Norquist (14-13) and Foster (26-3) both finished as district runners-up for the Trojans.
Norquist was second at 152. He opened with a pinfall victory over Burbank’s Matthew Cortez in 2:55 in the quarterfinals, then beat Canyon’s Trevor Airola 6-4 in overtime in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Veterans Memorial’s Tarik Adams pinned Norquist in 1:53.
Foster was second at 182 for the Trojans. He received a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Canyon’s Logan Dolle in 20 seconds in the semifinals to reach the title match.
Burbank’s Alex Araiza handed Foster just his third loss of the year in the championship match, pinning the junior in 5:26.
Jerkins, Camacho and Lopez all won bronze medals at the tournament.
Jerkins (13-13) was third at 126 thanks to a pinfall victory over Canyon’s Khaleel El-Amin in 2:22 in the consolation final.
He won by pinfall in the quarterfinals but lost by pinfall in the semifinals. Jerkins then bounced back with a 55-second pinfall victory in the consolation semifinals.
Camacho (10-14) was third at 132. He wrestled just one match, losing to Veterans Memorial’s Andres Garza in the semifinals before receiving byes to the bronze in the consolation bracket.
Lopez (14-13) took third at 170. He pinned Buda Johnson’s Joseph Rosales in 4:37 in the third-place match, which avenged his loss to Rosales in the championship quarterfinals earlier in the day.
After losing 7-2 to Rosales in the quarterfinals, Lopez beat Veterans Memorial’s Zade Salcido 9-7 in the consolation semifinals to earn the rematch with Rosales.
