Orange Grove used a seven-run performance in the top of the sixth inning to sink the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat softball team April 6.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs broke open a 3-2 game with the big sixth on their way to a 10-5 victory in Skidmore.
The loss dropped Skidmore-Tynan to 9-13 overall and 4-6 in District 29-3A play.
The game was a low-scoring affair until OG’s explosion in the sixth.
Orange Grove took the lead 1-0 in the first inning, then extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning.
Daniella Villarreal cut into that lead in the bottom half of the third when she hit a two-run home run for the Lady Cats, making it 3-2.
It stayed 3-2 until OG rattled off the seven runs in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Madison Chapa hit an RBI double to make it 10-3, then scored on an error after Samantha Gutierrez’s grounder to second.
Villarreal hit her second dinger of the game to cap the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to left with two outs.
She finished game 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Chapa went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Sivounay Ramirez was 2 for 4 and scored a run.
Makayla Arevalo also had two hits on the night.
Savannah Toelken suffered the loss in the circle. She gave up 10 runs on 16 hits and struck out two in a complete game.
S-T 7, Aransas Pass 6
The Lady Cats won in extra innings in Aransas Pass on April Fools’ Day.
Skidmore led 2-0 through four innings and 4-2 through six. The Lady Cats added two more in the seventh, making it a 6-2 contest.
Aransas Pass extended the game, though, scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run single to center tying the game at 6-6 with two outs.
Jasmine Terry killed the threat by inducing a groundout to send the game to an eighth inning.
With one out in the top of that extra stanza, Terry singled into center, and, two batters later, she scored what would be the winning run when Villarreal doubled into center.
In the bottom of the eighth, Terry sat AP down in order with a strikeout, fly out to left and a pop out to first, respectively.
In the winning effort, Terry allowed six runs – only two earned – on 11 hits and struck out six in eight innings.
At the plate, she was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Ramirez, Arevalo and Chapa all had two hits apiece.
Chapa drove in three runs, while Villarreal, Ramirez and Arevalo had one RBI apiece.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•