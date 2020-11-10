INGLESIDE – The playoff drought for the Beeville volleyball team will continue at least another year.
The Lady Trojans came up a win short of its first playoff berth since 2015, falling to West Oso in three sets in a District 26-4A fourth-place tiebreaker last week.
“They tried their hardest. They deserved (to make the playoffs),” said Lady Trojan coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer after the loss. “I just wish we would have come out with a win.
“... I’ve got to give it to these girls because they worked their tails off. I just wish we could have kept on going.”
Oso won the match with set victories of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19 to earn the district’s fourth seed in the postseason, which meant a bi-district date with the No. 1-ranked team in 4A, Needville.
Beeville (10-16) managed just 20 kills in the loss with senior Allie Estrada accounting for exactly half of them.
“We were out of system. We weren’t really getting good passes in system much,” Riojas-Fryer said. “I think we tried to play a little safe at times and just weren’t being aggressive offensively.
“When we had the opportunity to put a ball away, we didn’t and they jumped on us.”
Riojas-Fryer said you can chalk that up to a lack of experience in do-or-die situations.
“We’ve never been in this situation before,” she said. “I think you can practice and you can preach and you can talk and try to figure things out, but we’re actually in that situation, it’s different.
“I think we tried our hardest to do the little things, but I think we tried too hard. It just came back and bit us.”
Estrada recorded a double-double in her final career match as a Lady Trojan, putting down 10 kills to go with 10 digs. She also had four assists.
Fellow senior Mikayla Newson also had a double-double with 14 digs and 13 assists.
Riojas-Fryer broke down emotionally as soon as she started talking about this year’s senior group.
“It’s a group that you will never forget. Just a group that has come so far,” she said with tears streaming down her face.
“As a coach, I wanted to do everything that I possibly could to get them to the next level, to get them to the playoffs. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.”
The group includes Estrada, Newson, Jennifer Rodriguez, Maggie Martinez, Jaelyn Smith and Darian Henson.
“They are just a great group of girls. Great leaders. Great friends,” said Riojas-Fryer. “I don’t have any kids, but, gosh, when I do, I wish to have multiple Allies, multiple Maggies, multiple Jennifers, multiple Darians, all those seniors. They just made the job fun.
“They’re just going to be missed, so much.”
Rodriguez had two digs in the match; Martinez had six digs; Smith had one kill and two blocks; and Henson had two aces.
Alexia Salazar added five kills, two aces and eight digs for Beeville. Megan Del Bosque recorded 12 digs and Carly Knapp had six digs.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•