Someone I knew died recently.
Their death had nothing to do with COVID-19 or police brutality or racial profiling.
I couldn’t help but wonder if their death would somehow get lost in the shuffle in the lunacy of 2020.
Family and friends will certainly feel the burden of the loss, but what about the rest of the world at large?
This person was by no means a celebrity or even well-known, but the loss of a life should be mourned.
It seems that, as a society, we have lost sight of that truth.
And I worry that we as a society may never regain that clarity.
This has been a year filled with sadness and despair the likes of which most of us have never experienced in our lifetimes.
And the year isn’t even half over yet.
At every turn, the politicization of tragedy drives a wedge between our country’s citizens, widening an already massive chasm.
Life in our country has become more about “the right or the left” or “conservative or liberal.”
It almost feels like we’ve forgotten one very important truth: we are all Americans.
The importance of unity in the face of crisis is critical to the success of our nation, yet we seem to be light years away from being unified.
Our country has faced one of the worst pandemics in history, yet the overarching narrative of that battle seems to have turned more toward deciding who is to blame.
Why do we need someone to blame?
What does that accomplish?
Wouldn’t it benefit us more to work together to find solutions?
Now, we have widespread protesting, rioting and looting over police brutality and racial injustice.
Protests turned to riots. Riots turned to looting.
Why?
There are many who would answer with “it’s complicated” or “that’s a difficult question to answer.”
In reality, answering the question of why is actually fairly simple.
Protests turned to riots and riots turned to looting because people who cared little or not at all about the core issue used it to further an agenda that benefited them in some way.
Protests against police brutality and racial injustice were weaponized to further an agenda.
At a time in our nation when unity should be paramount, it seems as though our citizens are pushed to one side or the other and pitted against each other in a proverbial WWE-style battle royal.
And here’s the problem with a battle royal: there’s only one winner.
We’re living in a time where we all need to win, not just the left or the right, or the red or the blue.
But, the question has to be asked: Is our system broken beyond repair?
There are days I worry it is, that the chasm is too wide, that the hatred that some feel for others is too deeply ingrained, that we are just too late to fix what’s broken.
We need clarity.
We need unity.
We need love.
Without them, we can never mend the fractures and cuts Lady Liberty has already sustained.
I ask you ... I beg you ... I implore you: find clarity, unite with your neighbor and love one another.
It’s our only hope.