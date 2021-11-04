For three quarters, the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats looked like they were on their way to pulling off a home upset of the top team in the district standings.
However, three minutes into the final period, the district-leading Odem Owls finally went in front on their way to beating Skidmore 21-7 at Bobcat Stadium.
Skidmore-Tynan dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in District 16-3A Division II play with the loss.
The Bobcats dropped into a tie for fifth in the district standings and would need some help down the stretch to get back into the playoffs.
With two district contests remaining on the schedule, the Bobcats are a half-game behind Banquete for fourth and one-game behind Taft for third.
If the Bobcats beat Santa Rosa and Taft beats Monte Alto this week, and Banquete beats Monte Alto in Week 11, the Bobcats could force a three-way tie for third with the Hounds and Bulldogs by beating Taft in the regular season finale Nov. 5.
The tiebreaker for the final two spots would come down to point differential. The Bobcats, to secure the No. 4 seed, would need to beat Taft by at least 11 points.
Skidmore-Tynan nearly pulled off an upset of the unbeaten Owls behind a solid effort from its defensive unit.
The Bobcat defense held Odem out of the end zone until late in the second quarter and surrendered just six points over the first three periods of the contest.
Skidmore took the lead just past the midway point of the second quarter when Keegan Westmoreland hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sonny Mann with 4:38 left before intermission.
Bennett Martinez tacked on the extra point for the Bobcats, giving them a 7-0 lead.
Odem responded, though, driving 73 yards in 10 plays. The Owls scored on an 18-yard passing TD with 1:07 left in the first half, but missed the PAT kick.
The Owls then recovered an accidental onside kick on the ensuing kickoff to get another chance before the half, but their last-second field goal try was well short.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Owls finally went in front with 9:02 left in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hunter Dawson. The signal caller then added a two-point conversion to make it 14-7.
The Bobcats were beset with a myriad of penalties on the ensuing drive, and eventually punted it back to the Owls.
Odem put the game out of reach six plays later with a 59-yard passing TD.
Skidmore-Tynan was held to 165 total yards in the loss.
Marcus Gabriel led the Bobcat offense with 62 rushing yards on six carries. Joe Guerra had 41 yards on nine carries, while Michael Menchaca had 31 yards on four totes.
Mann finished the game 2 for 4 for 31 yards.
Gabriel also had a team-leading 11 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Andrew Silva and Menchaca both recorded eight tackles, while Walker Widner had five stops.
The Bobcats are on the road this week in Santa Rosa. Kickoff from Warrior Stadium is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa snapped its three-game losing skid last week with a 47-6 victory over Monte Alto. The Warriors are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in district play this year.
