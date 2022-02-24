Jordan Padron and Colby Rader claimed the boys doubles championship at the Yoakum Invitational Feb. 9.
The duo went 3-0 in the tournament to take the gold medals. They won the three matches by counts of 8-2, 8-2 and 8-3.
Lila McFall and Gus Rucker finished as the runners-up in the mixed doubles tournament.
They won their first three matches by scores of 8-1, 8-7 (7-2) and 8-6 before falling in the championship match, 8-3.
Gabriela Speedon won a silver medal for Beeville in the girls singles bracket.
She won her first three matches of the tournament to get into the championship match, where Goliad’s Kate Billo beat her 8-0.
Noah Garcia finished fourth in the boys singles bracket.
He was victorious in his first two matches to reach the semifinals, but then lost back-to-back matches to finish fourth.
In the junior varsity tournament held Feb. 10, Randi Aguirre finished second in the girls singles bracket, while Ava Delagarza and Aubrey Perez finished fourth in the girls doubles bracket.
