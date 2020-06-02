BEEVILLE – The next stop for the 7-Train will be Belton.
Devn Palacios put pen to paper on a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on May 15 at a ceremony held at Aztec Chevrolet.
Palacios starred as the fullback in Beeville’s slot-T offense in 2019, rushing for 809 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the Trojans to their first undefeated regular season in program history.
He earned the nickname 7-Train for his bruising, straight-ahead running style that helped the Trojans win the District 15-4A Division II championship and a 4A bi-district championship.
Palacios said he weighed offers from NCAA Division III member Hiram College in Ohio and NAIA member Geneva College in Pennsylvania before ultimately committing to UMHB.
“I couldn’t really see myself leaving Texas,” he said. “I couldn’t see myself leaving home. With my family, it would have been hard for them.
“I decided to just stay home where I was born and raised and just represent Texas.”
UMHB, Palacios said, offered the best of both worlds for him: a great medical program as well as a great football program.
“They have just an awesome medical program over there,” he said, adding that he will major in biology with the intent to become a radiologic technologist.
The chance to play for UMHB’s national title-contending football program helped seal the decision for Palacios.
“It’s always awesome to go into a winning program,” he said. “But, since it’s a winning program, they have a lot of expectations of you.
“I’m used to having weight on my shoulders, so I’m ready to just get the ball and go running.”