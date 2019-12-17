BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team let a six-point halftime lead slip away in a Region XIV home loss to Paris Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Dragons bested CBC 47-35 in the second half to earn a 97-91 win at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Coastal Bend hit 15 3-pointers in the game, but it wasn’t enough. The Cougars were 15 of 37 (40.5 percent) from long range in the loss.
Desmond McNiel knocked down six triples for CBC en route to leading the team in scoring coming off the bench. He was 7 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 14 from beyond the arc, and was 4 of 7 at the charity stripe to tally 24 points.
Three Cougar starters reached double figures in the scoring column, including Lance-Amir Paul, who nearly recorded a triple-double. Paul rallied 16 points, dished out 10 assists and tied for the team lead in rebounding with eight caroms.
Emmanuel White hit three triples on his way to scoring 15 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Eric Conner was the other Cougar in double figures with 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
Elijah Moleon came off the bench to score five points and grab eight rebounds.
The Cougars fell to 5-7 overall and 0-3 in region play with the loss.
Kilgore 74, CBC 70
The Rangers outscored Coastal Bend by two points in each half to pick up a victory over the Cougars in Kilgore last Wednesday.
Coastal Bend knocked down 13 triples on the night, but made just 11 shots from inside the arc and just managed just nine free throws.
White hit five of those treys on his way to a game-best 25 points. He also had four rebounds.
McNiel hit four triples on his way to scoring 15 points to go with four boards.
Paul was also in double figures with 13 points. He also added six assists.
Donovan Deal led the team in rebounding with five boards to go with six points.