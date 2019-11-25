FREER – It’s usually not a good thing to have a first-time starter on the field in your first playoff game.
Unless, of course, that first-time starter is AD Patton.
The junior standout got the first start of his career at defensive end last week and he helped Beeville win its first bi-district title since 2016 with a dominating performance.
“It feels amazing,” Patton said after the Trojans routed Zapata 44-7 at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night.
“Defensive end is something I’ve been longing for for the longest time. For the coaches to give me the opportunity, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Patton recorded five tackles, including one for loss, had two quarterback hurries and partially blocked a punt for the Trojans in the win, which pushed Beeville into an area championship against El Campo later this week.
He was a key cog in Beeville’s ability to re-establish the line of scrimmage and consistently pressured Hawk quarterback Mario Garcia.
“We just used our speed,” Patton said. “We have a good set of linemen and we just came off the edge. We pressured him into making some bad throws.
“Zapata is a spread offense. It really shut that down. It made them go on the ground, and then we shut that down too,” he added, talking about the team’s ability to get in the backfield snap after snap.
Garcia threw for just 89 yards on the night and Zapata managed just 114 total yards, their lowest single-game output of the season.
“We were able to stunt and move on them. We felt like we were quicker and more athletic,” said Trojan defensive coordinator Zane Brown. “AD Patton, he had a heck of a game. ... It was his first game starting at defensive end and he just lit it up.
“(Kameron Gipson) got after the quarterback. Jaren (Munoz) got after the quarterback. We had a lot of guys just getting in the backfield.
“When you can re-establish the line of scrimmage like that, you’re going to win games.”
Beeville (11-0) allowed just one first down in the opening half as it built what amounted to an insurmountable 23-0 lead.
Matthew Puente got the Trojans on the board less than four minutes in with a 27-yard TD catch from Seth Gomez.
Three and half minutes later, Austin Alvarez ran for a 35-yard TD to make it 14-0.
Ryan Camacho got the team’s third TD with a 4-yard scoring run at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter to make it 20-0.
Then, with no time remaining in the half, Caleb Bozant kicked a 26-yard field goal for the Trojans.
“I wasn’t sure how we were going to react after the bye week and I think the kids came out and got after it,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza.
“The kids pretty much dominated the first half, especially defensively.”
If, at halftime, the door wasn’t shut on Zapata’s chances to pull off a stunning upset of the unbeaten ninth-ranked Trojans, Jalen Spicer slammed it shut and deadbolted it on the opening kickoff of the second half.
The play started ugly with Spicer and William Harper both allowing the ball to bounce down to the Trojan 7.
Spicer grabbed it there before looping back to his own goal line, and proceeded to race through a gaping hole opened by Beeville’s return unit.
The junior raced 93 yards to pay dirt for a 30-0 Trojan lead just 16 seconds into the third quarter.
“It was like a middle return. We call it gauntlet. ... All I saw was green,” said Spicer. “I didn’t play very well this game, my running game wasn’t there, so I was just mad. I just put everything I had into that. I saw an opening, so I took it.
“I think it lit the fire a lot. I think it gave everyone a momentum boost. That’s what we needed.”
Soza wasn’t happy with the start of the play, but liked the result.
“You’ve got to catch the ball, but (Spicer) is an athlete,” the coach said. “He had some key blocks there to give him a little space, and then he just took off and you saw what he can do with his speed.
“It was good for us. We hadn’t returned one all year long. It was good to have one in the playoffs.”
The defense quickly forced a punt and Beeville then wasted little time adding to its lead.
On the team’s first offensive play of the half, Gomez raced 67 yards to the end zone for a 37-0 Trojan lead.
Zapata (3-8) got on the board as time expired in the third quarter with a 25-yard TD pass on fourth down.
The Trojans closed out the scoring on their next drive with Harper hitting Leroy Gonzales for a 19-yard TD pass less than three minutes into the final period.
Beeville’s defense delivered one final exclamation point to the win late when Calib Timbs recorded his first career interception on what would be Zapata’s final possession of the game.
Gomez finished as the leading rusher and passer for Beeville with 111 yards on eight carries to go with 68 yards on 6-of-12 passing.
Alvarez had 41 yards on two carries, while Devn Palacios had 29 yards on four carries before going out with an ankle injury.
Camacho had 24 yards on six carries in Palacios’ place as the team’s fullback.
Andrew Wessels led the defense with seven tackles. Andre Trevino and Timbs both finished with six tackles.
Gipson had three tackles for loss, including two sacks, and three QB hurries. Bozant recorded three tackles, including two sacks, and both Munoz and Pablo Salinas III had a sack.
“I’m happy for the boys, happy for the community,” said Soza. “It’s a good thing. We’ll move on to the next level now.”