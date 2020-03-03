BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team rallied for its second region home victory of the season on Feb. 12.
The Cougars went ahead on 3-pointer in the final minute and got a free throw to extend the lead in a 76-74 victory over Lamar State Port Arthur at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
With 22 seconds left, Lance-Amir Paul hit a 3-pointer for what proved to be the game winner for the Cougars.
It was Paul’s fourth triple of the night and gave him 15 points for the game.
He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.
Eric Conner led the Cougars in scoring with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, which included a 6-for-12 performance from long range.
Conner also grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
Elijah Moleon registered a double-double for the Cougars, pouring 19 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds.
Caleb Elsey came off the bench to score eight points and grab three boards.
The Cougars finished the game 12 of 25 from long range, a 48-percent clip. Lamar State, meanwhile, made just four of its 15 triple tries (26.7 percent).
CBC also outrebounded the visiting Seahawks 42-31.
Lamar State started the game on a 15-2 run, but the second half turned into a see-saw affair that saw 11 lead changes and seven ties.
The Cougars improved to 9-16 overall and 3-12 in Region XIV play with the victory. They are currently sixth in the region’s south zone standings.
On Feb. 8, the Cougars fell by 79-69 to Lee in Baytown.
Lee led by two at halftime and then pulled away in the second half by outscoring CBC 41-33.
Paul led four Cougars in double digits with 21 points. He also had seven boards, two assists and two steals.
Moleon scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Emmanuel White scored 12 to go with six boards and three assists.
Kendrick Christian added 13 points and four assists. Eric Conner added the team’s other seven points and also pulled down eight rebounds.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Cougar basketball team was held to 60 points in a pair of losses on Feb. 8 and 12.
Angelina bested the Cougar women 80-60 on Feb. 8 and Blinn dumped them 96-60 four days later.
Olivia Chisolm and Marley Martinez tied for the team lead in scoring in the loss to Angelina, pouring in 14 apiece. Chisolm also had nine assists, while Martinez added six steals.
Aneth Jimenez scored 13 points and pulled down six boards in the loss.
Cassie Hogan had a game-high 22 points to lead Coastal Bend in the loss at Blinn. She also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds.
Aubrey Guerra scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Chisolm had 12 points and six rebounds.