The Pettus boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season Nov. 23 with a road win over Ben Bolt.
The Eagles broke a halftime tie by outscoring Ben Bolt in each of the final two quarters to get a 46-40 win.
Pettus led 8-5 after one, but the Badgers evened the game in the second quarter by outscoring Pettus 13-10 to make it 18-all at halftime.
The Eagles won the third quarte 11-8 and the fourth quarter 17-14.
Jeameal Harris paced the Eagles in the win, scoring 12 points.
Armando Gamez chipped in 11 points, while Seth Guajardo added seven points.
Carl Elmore added five points, and both Aydin Montoya and Carlos Figueroa had four points.
The Eagles moved to 2-3 on the year with the victory.
Johnson City 59, Pettus 29
Johnson City won every quarter – including 12-0 in the third quarter – on its way to a win over the Eagles Nov. 22.
Harris had 11 points to lead the Eagles in the loss. Nathan Orr joined him in double figures with 10.
Elmore added five, Figueroa scored two and Guajardo contributed one point.
Taft 67, Pettus 22
Taft rattled off 27 points in the first quarter and 29 in the second quarter en route to a win over the Eagles Nov. 19.
Taft led 27-7 after one and 56-14 at halftime. The Hounds then won the third quarter 8-1.
Alex Hartsfield and Figueroa both had five points to lead Pettus. Harris added four points. Four other Eagles had two points apiece.
