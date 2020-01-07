YORKTOWN – The Pettus Eagle basketball team fell to the state-ranked Yorktown Wildcats back on Dec. 17.
Yorktown, which was ranked No. 25 in one of the two major state polls, downed the Eagles 79-31.
The Wildcats built an 18-4 lead in the opening quarter, then made it 45-13 by halftime by outscoring the Eagles 27-9 in the second.
Yorktown won the third quarter 19-10 and the fourth quarter 15-8.
Skyler Colvin paced Pettus with 13 points in the loss.
Manuel Montoya added six points, while Armando Gamez chipped in five points.
Matthew Carrillo added three points, and Michael Barnes and Jeameal Harris both scored two points.
The Eagles fell to 2-8 on the season with the loss.
“Yorktown has a very good team,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez. “We’ve got a tough schedule this year and our record doesn’t indicate how good we really are or how good we could be.
“These games are definitely getting us ready for district.”