The Pettus Eagle boys basketball team got off to a slow start at home and could never recover in a loss to Taft.
The Greyhounds ran off 31 points in the opening quarter on their way to winning 79-34 at the Eagles Nest.
Taft held Pettus to five points in the first quarter to build a 31-5 advantage. The Hounds then led 48-13 at halftime and 64-23 after three periods.
Jeameal Harris carried the scoring load for Pettus, pouring in 19 points on the night.
Garett Grayson contributed five points, while Jacob Rodriguez and Carlos Figueroa each scored four points. Alex Hartsfield added two points.
The Eagles fell to 2-12 on the year with the loss.
