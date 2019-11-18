PETTUS – The 2019 season came to an end for the Pettus Eagle football team Friday night with a home loss to top-ranked Falls City.
The Beavers, who are ranked No. 1 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2A Division I state poll, finished off a perfect district campaign by beating the Eagles 62-0 at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
The Beavers ran off 46 points in the opening half on their way to the win.
Eagle coach Michael Enriquez said he was proud of how his team fought early on, but that Pettus was “just out-athleted.”
The Eagles finished the game with 72 total yards, 52 of which came on the ground.
Freshman Jeameal Harris was the team’s leading rusher with two carries for 18 yards.
Joseph Constante, playing in the final game of his career, finished with 16 yards on 14 carries. He also went 3 for 11 for 20 yards passing.
Matthew Carrillo added 10 yards on six carries.
Enriquez’s team finished the year 1-9 overall and went 0-5 in District 15-2A Division II play.
“It was tough,” said Enriquez when asked to sum up the season. “We never could get anything going back-to-back. It was always something: an injury here; during games, we could never get plays together be it a penalty or a missed assignment.
“It just seemed like there was always something in our way.”
The 2019 season was especially difficult for Enriquez, who had to balance taking care of his ailing mother, who was battling cancer, and also try to find a way to lead his football team and the entire Pettus athletic department.
“It was tough. I’m not even going to try to sugarcoat it. It was tough,” he said about the year. “It was trying to find time to do everything. Me being the oldest in my family ... I felt a lot of the responsibility was on my shoulders to make sure (my mother was taken care of). Then me being the head football coach here, it was my responsibility to take care of that too.
“It was tough. A lot of long nights.”
The coach said he leaned on his staff through much of the year while he helped his mother, Lupita.
“I’ve got a great group of coaches and they helped me a lot,” he said. “They kept me afloat. We were never not prepared.
“They pulled a lot of my weight when I needed them to and never batted an eye. I owe them a lot.”
Enriquez also had to say goodbye to the first group of players who played all four years under his tutelage.
“They played hard for me,” he said about this year’s group of five seniors. “They were my freshmen when I got here. I’ve seen them grow. They kind of kept this together.
“It would have been easy to just fold up the tent and just go through the motions, but we didn’t do that and they didn’t allow (the younger kids) to do that. For that, I thank them.”