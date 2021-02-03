Woodsboro avenged a Dec. 18 loss to the Pettus girls basketball team by beating the visiting Eagles at the Woodsboro Eagle Dome on Jan. 19.
Woodsboro built a 13-point lead in the opening half on its way to a 42-33 victory.
The hosts led 12-4 after one quarter and then outscored Pettus 13-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-12 lead into halftime.
Pettus won the third quarter 8-3 to draw within 28-20, but Woodsboro won the final period by a point.
Jocelyn Reyna scored a team-best 13 points for Pettus in the loss.
Heirabella Gomez and Alisynn Morin both chipped in six points, while Raeann Martinez, Mercedes Garcia, Alaina Voges and Jasmine Alaniz each scored two points.
Pettus fell to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in District 31-2A play with the loss.
