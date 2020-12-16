Pettus girls basketball coach Kayla Ramirez claimed her first career victory Dec. 1 in the Lady Eagles’ defeat of Runge.
Pettus built a nine-point lead in the first quarter and expanded that lead in each of the next two quarters on its way to a 42-26 win over the Yellowjackets.
The Lady Eagles led 13-4 after one, 20-8 at halftime and 35-18 after three quarters. Runge won the fourth quarter 8-7.
Heirabella Gomez led all scorers in the win, pouring in 19 points for the Lady Eagles.
Raeann Martinez, Alisynn Morin and Mercedes Garcia all tallied six points, while Aleigha Hartsfield chipped in five points.
Charlotte 58, Pettus 21
The Lady Eagles dropped their season opener on Nov. 10 to Charlotte.
Martinez led Pettus with seven points, while Micah Davis scored six points.
Gomez added five points for the Lady Eagles.
Nordheim 54, Pettus 38
The Lady Eagles fell to Nordheim on Nov. 13.
Gomez scored 16 points to pace the Lady Eagles in the loss.
Martinez scored nine points, Morin added five and Davis scored four points.
