Pettus got off to a slow start, but that didn’t stop the Lady Eagles from winning their district opener over Woodsboro Dec. 18.
The Lady Eagles won each of the final three quarters en route to winning 41-34 at the Eagles Nest.
“We had a rough start, but the girls picked it up in the second quarter,” said first-year Pettus coach Kayla Ramirez. “They started to play as a team and we were able to come out on top.”
The visitors led 13-6 after one quarter, but Pettus responded by winning the second 11-6 to make it a two-point game at halftime.
Pettus then won the third 7-3 to go in front and sealed the win by outscoring Woodsboro 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Micah Davis posted a double-double to lead Pettus to the win. She scored a game-best 15 points and grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds for the game.
She also had six steals and two assists.
Raeann Martinez joined her in double figures in the scoring column with 11 points to go with five rebounds, seven steals and two assists.
Alisynn Morin added six points and five boards, while Jocelyn Reyna scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.
Aleigha Hartsfield added four points and five boards.
Mercedes Garcia grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Eagles.
Ingram Moore 56, Pettus 27
The Lady Eagles fell to 2-6 overall on the year with a home loss to visiting Ingram Moore on Dec. 21.
The Lady Warriors jumped in front 10-3 in the first quarter and held a 23-11 edge at halftime. Moore led 40-19 after three before outscoring Pettus 16-8 in the fourth.
Davis and Martinez tied for the team scoring lead for Pettus with eight points apiece.
Davis also grabbed nine rebounds while recording three steals and dishing out two assists.
Martinez added three boards and four steals.
Garcia had a team-best 10 rebounds on the afternoon.
Hartsfield and Alaina Voges both added four points. Voges also had five rebounds, as did Reyna.
