AGUA DULCE – Three freshmen helped lead the Pettus girls basketball team to the consolation championship at the Agua Dulce tournament last week.
Raeann Martinez, Heirabella Gomez and Alisynn Morin were the leading scorers for the Lady Eagles in a 39-27 win over Ben Bolt in the consolation championship game Saturday.
“All the players hustled and played hard from start to finish,” said Eagle coach Vanessa Gonzales. “As their coach, I am extremely proud of these girls and their win to finish this tournament.”
Pettus won every quarter on its way to downing the Lady Badgers to win the trophy.
The Lady Eagles led 8-5 after one, 17-13 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters. They won the fourth quarter 10-4 to seal it.
Martinez led all scorers in the game with 13 points.
Gomez joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Morin chipped in nine points, while Micah Davis added seven points to the cause.
Davis was named to the all-tournament team for the Lady Eagles after the win, which pushed Pettus’ record to 3-8 on the year.
On Thursday, Pettus fell to host Agua Dulce 38-19 before rebounding for a 43-9 win over Benavides.
In the first game, Agua Dulce pulled away from the Lady Eagles by outscoring them 10-0 in the second and then 10-4 in the third quarter.
Gomez was the leading scorer for Pettus in the loss with eight points, while Martinez contributed six points.
The Lady Eagles routed Benavides thanks in large part to a dominating first-half performance.
They blanked Benavides in the first quarter 11-0, then held the red-and-white Eagles to just two points in the second quarter as they built a 21-2 halftime advantage.
Pettus won the third quarter 9-3 and the fourth quarter 13-4.
Davis led all scorers with 14 points, while Martinez and Morin both scored eight points.
Alyssa Ramirez, Pettus’ lone senior, added five points in the victory.