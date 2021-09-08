We’ve all felt the effects of growing pains in numerous aspects of our lives.
The Pettus Eagle football team felt those pangs in its season opener Aug. 26 against Charlotte.
The visiting Trojans capitalized on some defensive miscues by the Eagles on their way to winning 34-0 at James V. Beauchamp Stadium.
Two blown coverages on passing plays helped the Trojans jump in front 12-0 in the first half on a 10-yard touchdown and then a 12-yard strike.
“Defensively, we had a couple of blown coverages, one late in the half and then one early in the first quarter and that was their 12 points,” said Eagle coach Michael Enriquez, whose team has now lost three straight season openers in shutout fashion.
“We told them, ‘You can’t go to sleep. You just have to stay focused on your keys.
“They just got us,” Enriquez added.
The coach chalked those things up to inexperience.
“There’s going to be some growing pains, but our goal is to keep getting better,” he said.
Charlotte stretched its lead to 26-0 with a pair of third-quarter rushing touchdowns before tacking on a score in the final minute to provide the final margin.
The Eagles, Enriquez said, showed flashes with their offense, but said the unit still has some growing up to do.
“We had spurts. There were spurts where I thought we looked pretty good. Our O-line is figuring it out; they’re young,” he said.
“We’re going to be OK. I was pleased with what I saw early. They got frustrated and it seemed like they got a little bit tired. That’s something we’ll work on.”
The coach also lamented some missed opportunities in the passing game, including an overthrow that was just beyond the grasp of Armando Gamez that, save the “turf monster” reaching up and grabbing the receiver, would have resulted in a game-tying touchdown.
“Those are momentum killers,” Enriquez said. “You’ve done everything right and set (the defense) up. They took the bait and we just missed.
“That’s just a growing pain again.”
Pettus returns to the field for another edition of Thursday night football tonight. The Eagles travel to Bobcat Stadium to face county rival Skidmore-Tynan, which is coming off a 27-12 season-opening victory over Ben Bolt last week. Kickoff is slated for 7 o’clock.
