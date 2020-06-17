PETTUS – Superintendent Mike Homann and Athletic Director Michael Enriquez announced on June 16 that the Pettus ISD summer athletic conditioning program has been suspended due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
“We most recently learned of a student/coach from Pettus ISD who has been exposed to COVID-19,” read a statement co-signed by Homann and Enriquez that was posted on the district’s athletic Facebook page.
The letter also said that no student or coach had yet tested positive, just that the player/coach had been exposed to the virus.
Training sessions have been suspended pending the receipt of test results, the letter said.
The district will continue to regularly disinfect all areas of the campus with special attention taken on those areas used by the exposed individual.
The letter also said the test results are expected in less than a week and that the district “will take necessary actions pending those results.”
Pettus is the latest in a growing number of programs to shut down its summer conditioning program as the number of COVID-19 cases continuing spiking across the state.
As of Wednesday, June 17 at 4 p.m., Beeville, Goliad and Skidmore-Tynan plan to continue their summer workouts with the state's safety protocols and guidelines in place.