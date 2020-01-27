PAWNEE – The Pettus Junior High boys basketball team claimed its second third-place trophy of the year at the Pawnee tournament over the weekend.
The Eagles downed St. Joseph in the third-place game, 39-30.
Nathen Orr fueled the win for the Eagles, pouring in a team-best 22 points.
The Eagles led 8-7 after one quarter and held a 17-11 edge by the break. St. Joseph chipped one off the Eagle lead in the third by outscoring them 15-14, but Pettus came back to win the fourth quarter 8-4 to seal the win.
Seth Guajardo scored seven points for the Eagles, while Alex Hartsfield chipped in six points.
Matthew Hernandez and Ian Guerrero each scored two points for Pettus.
In the semifinals, Pawnee downed the Eagles 35-24.
Pettus led 11-10 after one, but the Indians won each of the next two periods – 9-6 and 9-0, respectively – to take the lead.
Both teams scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
Hartsfield had a game-best 15 points to lead Pettus. Orr scored five points, while Guajardo added three points.
S-TJH boys purple teams split with Aransas Pass
The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High eighth-grade boys purple team downed Aransas Pass last week, while the seventh-grade purple team fell to the Panthers.
The eighth-graders started quick and finished strong, outscoring AP 17-7 in the first quarter and then 14-0 in the final period on their way to a 46-17 win.
The Bobcats upped their mark to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in district play with the victory.
Denham Cheek led Skidmore with 11 points, while RJ Hinojosa scored eight points. Walker Widner added seven, Cisco Soliz scored six, Steve Garza had five, Dallan Cheek added four, Reymundo Ramirez IV scored three and Michael Martinez scored two points.
The seventh-graders fell 50-13 to the Panthers to drop to 1-9 overall and 1-4 in district play.
Aransas Pass ran out to a 16-2 lead in the first and won all four quarters on its way to the win.
Six Bobcats scored two points apiece – Andrew Silva, Noah West, Chase Schanen, Mhenad Rebugio, Kolton Lopez and Cuatro Morrill.
The seventh-grade white team claimed its second win of the year, downing the Panthers 11-8.
Ricardo Colmenero had five points to lead Skidmore, which improved to 2-2 on the season. Martin Orosco had four points and Jacob Chavarria added two points.
Lady Cat purple teams sweep AP
The Skidmore-Tynan Junior High girls purple teams both claimed wins over Aransas Pass last week.
The eighth-grade team won 42-7 over the Lady Panthers, while the seventh-grade team picked up a 16-10 victory.
The eighth-graders outscored AP 14-0 in the second quarter to fuel their win and improve to 12-0 on the year.
Kaydence Menchaca had 18 points to lead all scorers. Kat Herrera scored 10 points, while Maggy Moreman scored six points. Adrianna Moron and Kayli Smith both had four points.
The seventh-graders held AP scoreless in the first and third periods to help secure the win.
Jenna Vasquez scored seven points to pace the Lady Cats. Mia Briseno had six points, while Paula Gonzales scored two and Alexis Moron chipped in one.