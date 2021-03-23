The Pettus Lady Eagle softball team made short work of another set of Eagles on March 5 for its first win of the year.
Pettus scored 12 times in the opening inning on its way to winning 16-1 in three innings over the Benavides Lady Eagles in Pettus.
Every Lady Eagles made two plate appearances in the first inning as the hosts posted 12 runs to all but put the game out of reach.
Caitlynn Foley got things started by sending the second pitch she saw into center field for a leadoff triple.
Pettus led 4-0 before Benavides recorded the first out.
Amber Buchhorn hit a two-run single to plate two of those runs. Later in the inning, she hit another single that plated a run to make it 10-0.
In total, Benavides issues 11 walks to Pettus, which helped keep the inning going.
In the second, Buchhorn hit a three-run dinger to right to push the Eagle lead to 15-1.
Three batters later, Jocelyn Reyna hit an RBI triple to push across Pettus’ final run of the game.
Reyna then retired the side in the top of the third in the circle to secure the victory.
In a 59-pitch performance, Reyna gave up just one run on one hit, struck out four and walked four.
Buchhorn finished the game with a career-high six RBIs. She went 3 for 3 and scored three runs.
Reyna, Alaina Voges, Kaitlyn Hranicky and Raeann Martinez each had one RBI in the win.
Martinez and Heirabella Gomez scored three times apiece, while Savanah Crawley and Foley both scored twice.
Refugio 16, Pettus 1
Refugio held Pettus to just two hits in a four-inning District 31-2A affair March 9.
Pettus scored its lone run in the top of the first when Buchhorn drove home Foley with an RBI groundout.
The Eagles’ lone hit also came in the first when Gomez singled to the left side.
Refugio came back with two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. The Lady Cats then added one in the second, eight in the third and five in the fourth, which included a two-run walk-off home run to end it.
Gomez suffered the loss. She gave up 16 runs – 11 of which were unearned – on 12 hits.
Pettus fell to 1-8 overall and 0-1 in district play with the loss.
