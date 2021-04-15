Fifty runs and 30 hits, that’s just a quick breakdown of the Battle of the Eagles on the softball diamond March 30.
The Pettus Lady Eagle softball team won a high-scoring affair on the road over District 31-2A foe Woodsboro, outscoring the hosts 27-23 to win for the third time in district play.
Pettus upped its mark to 4-11 overall and 3-4 in district play with the victory.
Every player in the lineup scored at least one run for Pettus, and all but two had at least one hit. Eight Eagles had at least one RBI.
Pettus scored four or more runs in five innings, including each of the first four.
Pettus led 4-3 after one inning, 8-3 after two, 17-7 after three, 22-14 after four, 23-19 after five and 27-23 after six.
The two teams then played to a scoreless tie in the final inning.
Heirabella Gomez and Caitlynn Folley both went 3 for 4 on the night. Gomez drove in four runs and scored three times, while Foley had one RBI and scored four runs.
Amber Buchhorn hit a three-run home run in the top of the second as part of her five-RBI performance. She was 2 for 3 and scored four times.
Savanah Crawley scored a team-best five times and went 2 for 6 with two RBIs.
Alaina Voges was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs; Alisynn Morin went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run; and Jocelyn Reyna went 1 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Raeann Martinez scored four times and added an RBI despite going without a hit in the game. Aleigha Hartsfield scored twice for Pettus.
Pettus was issued 18 walks and six different Lady Eagles were hit by pitches, including Buchhorn, who was plunked twice.
Gomez claimed the victory for Pettus. She gave up 13 runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked two in 5 2/3 innings of work.
The win was Pettus’ third in four games.
Kenedy 8, Pettus 6
Kenedy rallied from down 6-1 to beat the Lady Eagles in Pettus March 26.
Pettus scored three times in the first, once in the second and twice in the third to make it 6-1 after three innings.
Kenedy responded by scoring four times in the fourth to get within a run, then took the lead with two runs in the fifth before adding another in the sixth.
Martinez led the Lady Eagle offense, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Morin and Voges both went 2 for 3. Voges drove in a run, and Morin scored a run.
Buchhorn had two RBIs despite not recording a hit. Crawley also had an RBI without a hit.
Gomez went 1 for 4 and scored once. She also was hit with the loss, giving up six runs on nine hits, striking out four and walking two in six innings.
