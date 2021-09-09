The slated Week 2 contest between Bee County rivals Pettus and Skidmore-Tynan was canceled Aug. 30 due COVID-19 protocols at Pettus.
Skidmore-Tynan coach Stephen Silva said during the week that he attempted to find a replacement opponent, but later decided against that and left the week open for his Bobcats.
The Eagles and Bobcats are both slated to return to the field Sept. 10, however.
Pettus will hit the road on Sept. 10 for a date with the Premont Cowboys.
The Cowboys (2-0) are the preseason pick to win the District 16-2A Division I championship, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
They are led by two-way starter Andrew Christian, who DCTF tabbed as the preseason offensive MVP.
Christian has led the Cowboys to a pair of shutout wins thus far – 46-0 over Monte Alto in Week 1 and 36-0 over Agua Dulce in Week 2.
Kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys is set for 7 p.m. at Cowboy Field in Premont.
Skidmore-Tynan is also slated to hit the road in Week 3, but not against the team that originally appeared on their schedule.
The Bobcats will hit the road to face the Lytle Pirates.
Skidmore had been slated to travel to Kaufer, but the Seahawks canceled that contest due to COVID-19 protocols at the district.
Instead, the Bobcats will face off against a Pirate squad that was picked to finish fifth in District 14-3A Division I.
The Pirates are 0-1 on the year. They fell 52-0 to state-ranked Poth Aug. 27.
Kickoff for the game is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Walter H. Joyce Jr. Stadium in Lytle.
