The Premont Cowboys handed the Pettus Eagles their second straight shutout loss Sept. 10.
The Cowboys ran off 43 points in the opening half on their way to a 49-0 win over the Eagles at Cowboy Field in Premont.
Pettus has now been outscored 83-0 in its first two games of the 2021 season.
The Eagles were off in Week 2 after COVID-19 protocols forced the cancellation of their game with county rival Skidmore-Tynan.
Pettus returns to the field for its third game of the year Friday night when it hosts D’Hanis at James V. Beauchamp Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.
D’Hanis is 2-1 on the season and coming off a 24-6 victory over Brackett on Sept. 10. The Cowboys also own a 14-0 win over New Braunfels John Paul II. They lost their opener 14-7 to Harper.
