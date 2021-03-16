The Pettus softball team fell to 0-3 on the year with a road loss to Incarnate Word in Corpus Christi on March 2.
Incarnate Word scored at least once in every inning on its way to a 10-0 win in five innings.
The Angels scored twice in the first, second and fifth innings, as well as three times in the third and once in the fourth to get the win.
Pettus was held to just two hits in the loss with Heirabella Gomez and Caitlynn Foley each recording singles.
Gomez took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits in four-plus innings.
Nixon-Smiley 16, Pettus 2
Nixon-Smiley scored seven times in the first and nine times in the second to beat Pettus Feb. 27.
The Lady Eagles scored in the top of the second and again in the top of the third.
Raeann Martinez had the Lady Eagles’ lone hit with a single. She also drove in a run.
Alisynn Morin had the team’s other RBI.
Gomez took the loss.
Three Rivers 11, Pettus 0
Three Rivers blanked the Lady Eagles on Feb. 25.
Martinez had the Pettus’ lone hit with a single.
Gomez took the loss after allowing six hits, striking out two and walking three.
