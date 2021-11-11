Armando Gamez accounted for nearly all of his team’s yards with his touchdown catch during Pettus’ loss to Runge in District 16-2A Division II play last week.
The Eagles grabbed the lead in the first quarter with Gamez’s touchdown grab, but Runge went on to beat the Eagles 39-7.
Pettus is still winless on the year, falling to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district play with the loss.
Runge took the lead early in the game with a 14-yard touchdown run, but on the ensuing possession, Pettus jumped in front.
Garett Grayson hit Gamez for a 64-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the Eagles’ drive with 4:35 left in the first period.
On the play, Gamez slipped behind the Yellowjacket defense and was wide open, hauling the pass in at the Runge 41 before racing untouched to pay dirt.
Gamez then successfully booted the PAT kick to put the Eagles in front 7-6.
Runge went back in front on its next possession, though, and never trailed again.
The Jackets scored on a 5-yard TD run and led 12-7 after one.
In the second quarter, Runge scored on a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and also got two defensive touchdowns. The first of those defensive TDs was a fumble recovery in the end zone on a strip-sack, and the second was a 39-yard scoop-and-score.
Pettus finished the game with 97 total yards. The Eagles had 33 rushing yards on 27 carries.
Alex Hartsfield had 28 of Pettus’ rushing yards on his seven carries.
Gamez finished with 6 yards on 10 carries.
Gamez’s touchdown catch was the team’s lone completed pass of the night.
The Eagles will close out their season Friday night at home when they host Agua Dulce at James V. Beauchamp Stadium. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7 p.m.
