The Pettus Varsity track girls completed their regional track meet on April 28 and April 29.
Destinee Doomes, Raeann Martinez, Laura Parker, Aleigha Hartsfield and Madi Rodgers completed the 400 meter relay and placed with 51.69 seconds and regional champions. Mercedes Garcia placed sixth in the Shot Put. Aleigha Hartsfield placed regional champion in the 100 meter relay at 12.65 seconds and the 200 meter relay at 26.46 seconds with her team mate Laura Parker placing fourth in the 200 meter at 27. 45 seconds. Destinee Doomes placed fourth in the 100 Hurdles at 17.95 seconds . Laura Parker, Raeann Martinez, and Aleigha Hartsfield particpated in the Long Jump with Hartsfield placing sixth. The Pettus varisty track girls placed fourth as a team with Destinee Doomes, Raeann Martinez, Laura Parker, Aleigha Hartsfield and Madi Rodgers qualify ing for the state meet on May 13 in Austin, Tx.