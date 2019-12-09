PETTUS – The Pettus Eagle boys basketball team got its first win of the season in its home debut back on Nov. 19.
The Eagles, despite missing 21 free throws, downed Benavides 47-36 at the Eagles Nest to even their record at 1-1 on the year.
Pettus won every quarter on its way to the win.
The hosts outscored Benavides 9-8 in the first quarter and 17-14 in the second quarter for a 26-22 halftime lead.
Pettus then won the third quarter 8-5 to stretch its lead to seven before taking the fourth 13-9.
“To miss 21 free throws and still come out on top says a lot about our defense throughout the whole game,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez about the victory.
Skyler Colvin recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pettus in the win.
Michael Barnes also scored in double figures, pouring in 10 points.
Manuel Montoya and Jeameal Harris both scored six points, while Armando Gamez chipped in five points in the win.
The Eagle junior varsity team also picked up a win over Benavides, 39-34.
Sean Peters led the JV Eagles with nine points, while Ayden Montoya scored eight points. Garett Grayson added seven, and Jacob Rodriguez and Cinco Villarreal both scored five points.
Karnes City 60, Pettus 24
Karnes City blew past the Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 15.
The Badgers held Pettus to two points in the opening quarter and led 30-10 by halftime.
They won the third quarter 13-6 and the fourth quarter 17-8.
Montoya was the leading scorer for Pettus with nine points.
Barnes tallied five point, while Colvin contributed four points to the cause.
Karnes City also won the JV contest, downing Pettus 37-11.
Montoya had a team-best five points for Pettus. Villarreal, Grayson and Gamez each added two points.