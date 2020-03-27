WOODSBORO – The Pettus baseball team scored 12 times over the final four innings to earn a five-inning victory over Woodsboro on March 11.
Pettus scored four times in both the second and fourth innings on its way to a 12-2 victory over the hosts.
In the top of the second, Pettus scored four times behind a two-run triple from Joseph Constante, a passed ball and then a steal of home by Jojo Orosco on a double-steal play.
Pettus then made it 5-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Pettus scored three times on bases-loaded walks and then a fourth time on a bases-loaded hit batsman.
The Eagles added their final three runs in the fifth on a two-run triple by Julien Lawson as well as an RBI single by Skyler Colvin.
Lawson finished the game 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Constante was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Lee Garza also got credit for two RBIs despite not recording a hit.
Colvin, Anthony DiMaggio and Ayden VanMeter also had RBIs in the win.
Orosco and Damien Hernandez each had one hit and scored twice, as did Armando Gamez.
Orosco picked up the win on the bump. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight in five innings.
Charlotte 6, Pettus 0
Charlotte held Pettus to just one hit in a shutout win over the Eagles on March 11 in Pettus.
The game was scoreless going to the sixth before the Trojans scored three times in that inning and then three more times in the seventh.
Gamez had the Eagles’ lone hit with a single in the fourth.
Garza shouldered the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five and walked six in 5 1/3 innings.