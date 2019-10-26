SKIDMORE – The game plan was to keep Poth’s offense off the field as much as possible, and that’s exactly what the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats did Friday night, but the Pirates still found a way.
Poth turned just 26 offensive plays into 33 points in a 33-9 triumph over the Bobcats in a battle for the top spot in District 15-3A Division II.
The visiting Pirates, who are ranked ninth in this week’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football state rankings, ran just seven offensive plays in the opening half and then just 19 in the second half, but scored touchdowns on five of those plays.
They tallied 331 total yards on those 26 plays, which included four scoring plays of 40 or more yards on the night.
Skidmore dominated possession throughout the game, especially in the first half.
Poth’s first possession ended in three plays with an interception by Felix Menchaca and netted just 6 yards.
The first two plays of the visitors’ second possession then went for minus-8 and minus-5 yards, respectively, giving Poth minus-7 yards to that point.
The next play was a 93-yard passing TD by the Pirates that put them in front, erasing the 3-0 lead Skidmore had thanks to a 28-yard field goal from Kade Florence.
Late in the first half, Florence kicked another field goal, a 42-yarder, to tie the game at 6-6.
Poth benefited from a pair of penalties to start its next drive before scoring on a 40-yard pass TD that put the Pirates in front for good.
Poth led 12-6 at halftime.
“Obviously it was very positive,” said Skidmore coach John Livas about the mood in the locker room at halftime. “Obviously a lot of confidence. I felt like we had some momentum.”
Poth erased much of Skidmore’s hopes of an upset a minute and a half into the third quarter with its third passing TD of the night, a 56-yarder that made it 20-6.
“It did (affect us). We knew we needed another stop,” Livas said about Poth’s quick score. “Poth came out and kudos to them, they made some adjustments and came out on fire.
“... I think it deflated us a little bit.”
Poth (6-1, 2-0) tacked on a rushing TD 3 1/2 minutes later to extend its lead to 27-6.
With 3:35 left in the game, Florence kicked his third field goal of the game, this time a 40-yarder, to make it 27-9.
The Pirates answered with a 42-yard TD run on their next offensive play to finish things off.
Despite the loss, Livas was upbeat about the way his team played.
“I was real pleased. The kids were ready, they were jacked up for a big game against a state-ranked team,” he said.
Logen Schanen finished the game with 100 yards on 13 carries for Skidmore.
Tyler Deleon carried it five times for 57 yards, while Klayton Alvarado had 41 yards on 11 carries and Florence had 36 yards on nine totes.
Florence also completed 4 of 7 through the air for 55 yards.
Edward Soto caught four balls for 79 yards for the Bobcats, who fell to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
“I think we definitely have some confidence. This team has overcome a lot of adversity,” said Livas. “... From here forward, I feel like we have a lot of confidence going into the last three games.
“We’re still one win away from being in the playoffs, but I feel like we can be at the same point we were last year and that’s being the district runner-up.”