ROCKPORT – The Beeville boys basketball team fell to sixth in the District 31-4A standings with a road loss to Rockport-Fulton on Feb. 11.
The district-leading Pirates handed Beeville a 60-35 loss, dropping the Trojans to a game out of the final playoff spot.
Ingleside and West Oso are tied for fourth in the standings with matching 6-6 marks, while Beeville is sixth at 5-7 with two games left in district play.
Beeville hung around with Rockport in the first quarter before going down by double digits by halftime. The hosts pulled away in the second half when they outscored Beeville 35-20.
Freshman Lazzaro Garcia led Beeville in scoring with 12 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Victor Gonzales chipped in seven points, and both Gabe Carranco and Matthew Gomez had five points.
Seth Gomez was held to just two points in the loss.
The loss came a day before the Trojans’ forfeit of their win over Orange Grove was finalized by the UIL during its state executive committee meeting Feb. 12.
The District 31-4A Executive Committee, at its last meeting, unanimously ruled Beeville’s games from Jan. 7, 10 and 14 to be forfeits after Joseph Hale was deemed to be ineligible following an ejection from the team’s game against Robstown on Jan. 3.
Beeville appealed the ruling at the state meeting, arguing that Hale had not been ejected from the contest and that the official who filed the incident report had incorrectly reported an ejection on the first report before attempting to rectify the mistake with a second report that said Hale had not been ejected.
The SEC, however, upheld the ruling of the DEC.
Five days prior to that meeting, the Trojans beat Orange Grove on the court for their first official win over the Bulldogs this year.
After climbing out of a double-digit deficit in the first half, the Trojans downed Orange Grove 53-45 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Orange Grove led 18-7 after one and was up by as many as 14 in the second quarter before the Trojans rallied to take a 32-26 lead into the break.
Beeville won each of the final two quarters by a point.
S. Gomez had a team-best 19 points for Beeville in the victory.
Gonzales and Garcia both hit a pair of treys and a pair of deuces to finish with 10 points apiece.
Andre Trevino added five points to the cause.