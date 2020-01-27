BEEVILLE – The district-leading Rockport-Fulton Pirates were too much for the Beeville Trojans Friday night in District 31-4A boys basketball action.
The visiting Pirates hit four triples in the opening quarter to build a nine-point lead on their way to a 55-26 victory over the Trojans at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“We were ice cold from the field. We ended up shooting 21 percent from the field,” said Trojan coach Mark Belford. “It was just one of those off nights offensively and I think it got in their heads defensively, so we weren’t able to make stops.”
The Pirates got 3-pointers from three different players as they built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter.
Beeville shaved a point off that Pirate lead in the second quarter, but still trailed 24-16 at halftime.
Rockport was dominant in the second half, scoring 17 in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth quarter while limiting the Trojans to just 10 points combined in those periods.
The Pirates added 11 to their lead in the third by winning the quarter 17-6, then outscored Beeville 14-4 in the fourth.
No Trojan scored more than six points in the loss, which was Beeville’s third in its past four games since a win in the district opener against Robstown.
Victor Gonzales and Seth Gomez both tallied six points for Beeville.
Epi Campos, Gabe Carranco, Eduardo Arellano, Andre Trevino, Caleb Washington, Lazz Garcia and Matthew Gomez each scored two points.
The Trojans fell to 10-16 overall and 2-3 in district play with the loss.
“At this point, you’re hoping that your young guys are growing up,” Belford said. “Throughout the season, we’ve had our ups and downs. Hopefully we can finish on a strong note.”
Beeville 61, Orange Grove 47
The Trojans ended a stretch of tight games with a double-digit victory over the Bulldogs in Orange Grove last Tuesday.
S. Gomez carried the load in the first half to help Beeville build its lead.
He scored four points in the opening quarter as the Trojans built a 13-5 lead over the Bulldogs.
In the second quarter, he hit a pair of triples and tallied 10 points as the Trojans outscored OG 19-13 to take a 32-18 lead into halftime.
Beeville all but put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 13-7 to make it 45-25.
Orange Grove got the best of Beeville in the fourth 22-16, but it wasn’t enough.
S. Gomez led three Trojans in double figures with 17 on the night.
M. Gomez poured in nine points in the final period on his way to finishing with 13.
Carranco tallied 11 points for the Trojans.
Joseph Hale scored two in each of the first three quarters and then three in the final period to post nine for the night.