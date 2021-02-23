The Beeville boys soccer team opened its District 28-4A slate with a loss and then a tie in a pair of home matches at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans fell in their district opener 6-1 to Rockport-Fulton on Feb. 5, then played to a 3-3 deadlock with Palacios on Feb. 9.
Beeville moved to 4-9-2 overall on the year with the loss and the tie.
Against Rockport-Fulton, Beeville fell behind 3-0 in the first half and couldn’t catch up to the Pirates.
No statistics from the game were available at press time.
Four days later, the Trojans were outscored by a goal in the second half to tie the visiting Sharks.
Beeville scored the lone goal of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Sharks answered that in the second half by putting home three goals against Beeville’s two to forge the tie.
Sophomore standout Diego Flores scored twice to lead the Trojans.
He also had an assist on the team’s other goal.
Freshman Edward Brako had that goal and recorded the assist on both of Flores’ goals.
In net, Colby Rader faced 10 shots and had saves on seven of them.
Beeville 8, Santa Gertrudis 2
The Trojans romped past Santa Gertrudis Academy on Jan. 29 to close out their non-district slate.
Beeville scored four times in both halves en route to the win.
Brako had a hat trick for the Trojans and also had one assist.
Rowdy Siddon and Flores both scored twice for the Trojans. Flores also had four assists on the night.
Brandon Salazar provided Beeville’s other goal in the win, which was the team’s first in 20 days, a span during which the Trojans went 0-3-1 with losses to Alice, Somerset and La Vernia and a tie with Ingleside.
