When Bryce Foster walked off the field as a Beeville Trojan football player, he did it with his head held high.
His eyes were filled with tears and his heart ached, but he still felt an immense sense of pride.
“It means the world to me,” Foster said about wearing the Trojan jersey as tears flowed down his cheek and fell on that sweat-stained No. 7 jersey after Beeville was eliminated from the postseason by Pleasanton in a 4A Division I area championship game, 21-20.
“I will always love Beeville. I will always rep Beeville across my chest. I bleed orange and white. Man, I love this city. I’ll do anything for this city.”
The prep career for Foster and 16 other seniors ended, but the end came much later than just about anyone outside the program prognosticated.
“We had a great year,” Foster said. “(The outsiders) underestimated us and didn’t think we would do anything. We proved everyone wrong.”
The Trojans were picked to finish fifth and miss the playoffs by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football before the season started.
Instead, Beeville won a bi-district title and came within a point of winning the first area championship since 2008.
“We were supposed to be last. I’m proud of everyone. Even our community. They all believed in us. We all believed in each other,” said senior Xavier Aleman, who, like Foster, had been a starter and key contributor to Beeville’s defense since his sophomore year.
“We became something that other towns and other schools didn’t think we could be.”
Beeville ran more plays, had more yards and racked up more first downs than Pleasanton, but also had more turnovers and missed more kicks than the Eagles, who moved into the third round for the first time since 2007 with the win.
The two missed kicks at the end will linger in the minds of Trojan faithful for years to come.
The first could have tied the game.
Beeville was riding a wave of momentum as the fourth quarter began and that wave crested when Isaiah Gonzales found his way to the end zone for a 5-yard TD run with 6:23 remaining.
Edward Brako’s PAT kick was no good, though.
“I don’t think he hit it right,” Trojan coach Chris Soza said afterward about the kick. “That’s part of the game.”
Beeville forced a punt on Pleasanton’s next possession and got the ball back at its own 7 with 4:33 left.
The Trojans methodically marched, though, with a critical fourth-down catch by Gonzales moving the ball across midfield.
With 39 seconds left, Beeville took its final timeout facing a fourth-and-5 at the Eagle 16.
Soza made the call to try a 34-yard field goal.
It was blocked.
“It’s my fault, we should have gone for it,” Soza said, lamenting the call. “I shouldn’t have done that to our kicker. I should have gone for it.”
Pleasanton took a knee on the next play to clinch the win.
For Beeville to even be in a position to win it was something of a miracle.
Pleasanton grabbed the lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed.
Beeville tied it midway through the second with a 21-yard TD pass from Victor Gonzales to I. Gonzales.
The Eagles then caught a break late in the second when a muffed punt gave them the ball back in Beeville territory.
With six seconds left, the Eagles struck with a 9-yard TD pass from Sean Ramos to Jayden Palacios.
On the first play of the second half, Pleasanton stretched its lead with Ramos racing 60 yards to pay dirt after he spun away from Arve Vasquez more than 15 yards behind the original line of scrimmage.
Beeville didn’t go away, though.
Early in the fourth, following an Eagle turnover, Colin Gomez came up with a circus catch over a Pleasanton defender and raced to the end zone for a 36-yard TD.
Beeville forced another turnover on the next possession, which set up I. Gonzales’ 5-yard TD that got the Trojans to within a point.
“We could have put our heads down. Instead, we made some things happen and they believed,” Soza said about the rally in the second half. “That’s the thing we stress to our kids: ‘Believe, play for your brothers.’ And they did.”
The Trojans finished the season 5-7 in Soza’s third year at the helm.
“I’m just so proud of what they accomplished this year,” the coach said. “I know it did not end the way we wanted it to, but we overcame a lot.
“These kids, they fought. There’s no studs on this team. There’s no stars on this team. We just played as a team and made it work.”
Beeville finished the game with 85 more yards than Pleasanton, 377 to 292.
Darion Perez led the ground attack with 77 yards. Trey Barefield added 63 and Cade Elder had 39 yards.
I. Gonzales caught four passes for 49 yards.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said V. Gonzales, who threw for 130 yards on 10-of-18 passing and rushed for 59 yards. “They stuck through the whole time. Nobody picked us to even make it this far and I’m just glad that I got to experience this in my senior year.”
Foster gave a succinct summation.
“It was a hell of a ride.”
