PORT ARANSAS – The hosts had all they needed to win midway through the second quarter in District 30-2A boys basketball action last week.
Port Aransas put up 23 first-quarter points and ran away from the Pettus Eagles in the second meeting between the two this year.
The Marlins picked up the victory by a 68-26 count.
They led 23-5 after one quarter and had their lead out to 37-9 at halftime.
In the second half, Port Aransas outscored the Eagles 18-6 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth quarter.
Joseph Constante finished as the leading scorer for the Eagles in the loss, pouring in nine points, all of which came in the second half.
Skyler Colvin contributed eight points for the Eagles, while Matthew Carrillo added five points, all in the first quarter.
Manuel Montoya and Elias Bridge each scored a field goal to finish with two points.
The loss dropped Pettus to 3-17 overall and 1-6 in district play this season.
Girls basketball
The Pettus Lady Eagles were held to just 15.8-percent shooting from the field and lost their ninth straight district contest to Port Aransas.
The host Lady Marlins downed the Lady Eagles 61-13.
Port A limited Pettus to five points or fewer in each quarter on its way to the win.
The hosts led 20-5 after one, then pushed its lead to 38-5 by halftime after an 18-0 win in the second quarter.
The Lady Marlins led 54-8 after three and outscored Pettus 7-5 in the fourth.
Heirabella Gomez had a team-high five points for Pettus, while Alisynn Morin scored four points and pulled down six rebounds.
Alyssa Ramirez and Raeann Martinez both scored two points for Pettus.
The Lady Eagles fell to 0-9 in District 30-2A with the loss.