PETTUS – The state-ranked Port Aransas Marlins ran away from Pettus in the district opener for both teams Friday at the Eagles Nest.
The Marlins reeled off 43 second-half points against the Eagles on their way to picking up a 72-32 win.
Port A jumped in front 20-7 in the opening quarter before Pettus cut into that lead in the second to make it 29-18 at halftime.
“Our second quarter defense was the best we had played all year,” said Eagle coach Oscar Vasquez. “You go into halftime down 11 versus a state-ranked team and give yourself a fighting chance.”
The Marlins dominated the second half, though.
They outscored the hosts 21-11 in the third quarter to add 10 points to their cushion before holding the Eagles to just three in the fourth as part of a 22-3 win in the quarter.
“The two low-scoring quarters really hurt us,” said Vasquez.
Skyler Colvin recorded a double-double for the Eagles in the loss with team bests of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Manuel Montoya scored nine points, while Michael Barnes chipped in four points.
Armando Gamez scored three points, while Lee Garza and Matthew Carrillo both had two points.
Pettus fell to 2-10 overall and 0-1 in district play with the loss.
Gonzales 58, Pettus 37
The Eagles won the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their slow start in the first half in a loss to the visiting Gonzales Apaches on Dec. 20.
“We struggled offensive in the first half and couldn’t overcome the deficit,” said Vasquez.
Gonzales outscored the Eagles 15-3 in the first quarter and then 19-7 in the second quarter to build a 34-10 halftime lead.
The Eagles won the third quarter 13-10 before both teams scored 14 in the fourth quarter.
Colvin paced the Eagles with seven points.
Barnes scored six, Montoya, Carrillo and Gamez added five apiece and Joseph Constante scored four points.