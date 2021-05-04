Eleven runs over the first two innings and then four over the final two innings helped the Port Aransas Marlins beat the Pettus Eagles in District 31-2A baseball action April 16.
The Marlins led 11-0 in the early going and then scored the final four runs of the game to win 16-12 on the Pettus’ home field.
After falling behind 11-0, Pettus outscored the Marlins 12-1 over its next four offensive halves to tie the game at 12.
Pettus got its first four runs on a bases-loaded hit batsman, an RBI single by Garett Grayson, a wild pitch and then a passed ball.
In the third, Pettus got four more runs on an RBI groundout by Ayden Van Memter, an error and then two wild pitches.
The Eagles forged the 12-12 tie in the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Trey Prieto, an RBI fielder’s choice by Jaiandric Skau and then a two-run double by Mark Orr.
Port A broke the tie in the sixth by scoring on a wild pitch. The Marlins then scored three times in the top of the seventh.
Orr finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Eagles, while Grayson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Skau went 1 for 4 and had an RBI and scored twice.
Prieto and Damian Hernandez both had one hit, one RBI and one run.
Anthony DiMaggio and John Jackson III each scored twice.
Orr was hit with the pitching loss. He gave up five runs on three hits, struck out two and walked eight in 5 1/3 innings.
Pettus fell to 2-15 overall and 1-10 in district play with the loss.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•