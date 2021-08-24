Half of the players who stepped on the floor as starters for Skidmore-Tynan volleyball coach Holly Vasquez’s Lady Cats in the season opener Aug. 10 were freshman and were stepping onto a varsity court for the first time.
They promptly opened their prep careers with a resounding bang, leading the Lady Cats to a three-set victory over visiting Banquete at the DuBose Special Events Center.
One of those freshmen led the team in kills, another led in assists and the third led in blocks as Skidmore dispatched the Lady Dogs 27-25 in comeback fashion in the first set, claimed a 25-19 win in the second set and then held off Banquete for a 25-21 win in the third set.
Freshman Jenna Vasquez, the daughter of the coach, paced Skidmore in kills with eight on the night.
Freshman Mailey Hardin, the niece of the coach, recorded a team-best 16 assists.
Freshman Brandi Cash led the team in blocks with three on the night.
“Those girls stepped up for us,” said Coach Vasquez. “I’m probably harder on them than I am on any other girl on the team, and there were things they could have done better, but overall, I’m happy with what they were able to do for us.
“They’re freshmen and they were nervous, and that showed, but they did a lot of good things that really helped us win.”
Cash also contributed five kills for the Lady Cats, while Hardin chipped in two aces and two digs. J. Vasquez had two digs and an ace.
Mariella Gonzales added seven kills for the Lady Cat offense. She also had three digs and two blocks.
Neddia Gonzales and Samantha Gutierrez both recorded two kills.
Gutierrez also had a team-high eight digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Banquete won in two sets, claiming wins of 25-23 and 25-13.
Banquete also won the freshman contest in two sets, claiming victories of 25-16 and 25-8.
Beeville drops season opener to Carroll
The Beeville Lady Trojans opened their season with a three-set loss to Carroll in Corpus Christi Aug. 10.
Carroll claimed wins of 25-20 in each of the first two sets to go up 2-0, then won 25-23 in the third set to clinch the match.
Carly Knapp led the Lady Trojan offense in the loss, recording four kills.
Brittany Auzston added three kills.
Megan Del Bosque paced the defense with 15 digs, while Cylee Lopez had 10 digs.
KJ Cascarano had a team-high eight assists, while Aaralyn Del Bosque led the team in aces with three to go with three assists.
Knapp and Jayden Ford both had a block.
Carroll also won the junior varsity contest, winning the first set 25-23 and third set 25-21. Beeville won the second set of the match 25-16.
Beeville won the freshman match two sets to one. Carroll won the opening set 25-18, but the Lady Trojans took each of the next two sets by counts of 25-6 and 25-14.
Luling rallies to beat Pettus
The Pettus Lady Eagles won the first two sets of their season opener, but visiting Luling handed them losses in the next three to beat Pettus Aug. 10 at the Eagles Nest.
Pettus opened with a 25-20 win in the first set, then claimed a 26-24 win in the second set to go up 2-0 in the match.
Luling responded by winning the third set 25-20, then got a 25-15 win in the fourth set to force the tiebreaker set.
The visitors then won 21-19 to get the win.
Mercedes Gomez paced the Eagle offense with six kills, while Jocelyn Reyna had five kills to go with the team’s only two blocks.
Reyna and Rachael Cantu tied for the team lead in assists with nine apiece.
Heirabella Gomez had a team-high six digs.
Laura Parker led Pettus in aces with three.
