High school sports are back in the great state of Texas.
The 2019 prep volleyball season officially began Thursday morning with the start of practices for all teams across the state.
Skidmore-Tynan was the first program in Bee County on the hardwood this year.
The Lady Cats opened practice at 7 a.m. Thursday morning with a two-hour conditioning session.
Beeville and Pettus both started practice an hour later.
Beeville coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer enters her sixth season at the helm of the Lady Trojan program.
“It feels great. It’s exciting,” she said about getting back to practice.
“It’s been a very productive summer, so I kind of feel like we’ve already been in season. With the UIL changing the rule (about coaching in the summer), we took advantage.”
The Lady Trojans broke a long district losing skid last year and hope to end their three-year playoff drought this season.
“Our goal, since it’s been a drought for three years, is definitely to get into the playoffs,” said Riojas-Fryer, who welcomed 36 players to the first day of practice.
“... The main thing I want to start with right now is just being consistent and just playing hard every single point.”
Down south, Holly Vasquez enters her sixth year at the helm.
She had 49 Lady Cats out for the first day of practice.
Skidmore has made the postseason each of the past four seasons under Vasquez.
In Pettus, second-year Lady Eagle coach Jennifer Reyna welcomed 22 players for the first day of practice.
Pettus will be seeking its first playoff berth since 2013 this year.