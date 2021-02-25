by Kevin J. Keller
Four Lady Trojans claimed championships to lead the Beeville girls powerlifting team to a runner-up finish at the Mustang Powerlifting Invitational hosted by Natalia Feb. 4.
Annica Gonzales, Angelica Beltran, Amidy Moreno and Lilliana Flores won gold medals to help Beeville finish second to host Natalia at the meet.
Moreno was named the best lifter on the heavy platform thanks to her meet-best performances in all three disciplines.
She squatted 450 pounds, put up a 275-pound press and pulled 395 in the dead lift to tally a 1,120-pound total in the 181-pound weight class.
She won the class by 245 pounds over Natalia’s Gabby Munoz.
Gonzales won the 114-pound championship; Beltran claimed the 148-pound championship, and Flores won the 259-pound championship.
Gonzales topped her class with a 715-pound total. She squatted 280, pressed 130 and dead lifted 305.
Beltran won her class by a total poundage of 920. She squatted 360, pressed 180 and dead lifted 380.
Flores captured her title with a total of 720 pounds. She hit 290 in the squat, pressed 175 and pulled 255 in the dead lift.
Mikaitlyn Anderson added five points to the cause with a runner-up finish at 220. She totaled 925 pounds behind lifts of 365, 240 and 320.
Alizen Moreno and Brittany Auzston both finished fourth in their respective weight classes. Moreno totaled 655 in the 123-pound class with lifts of 255, 130 and 270, while Auzston totaled 825 in the 220-pound class with lifts of 305, 205 and 315.
Ariana Quintero finished sixth at 132 for the Lady Trojans.
Bobcats win own meet
The Skidmore-Tynan boys powerlifting team won its own meet Feb. 4, besting Three Rivers and George West in a triangular.
Inocente Esquivel, Joshua Espinoza, Kris Laughlin, Keegan Westmoreland and John Rodriguez all finished first in their respective weight classes for Skidmore-Tynan.
Esquivel won the 132-pound title; Espinoza won gold at 148; Laughlin was the champ at 181; Westmoreland won the 198-pound crown, and Rodriguez topped the field at 275.
Rodriguez posted a meet-best total of 1,335 pounds thanks to a 525 squat, a 330 press and a 480 pull in the dead lift.
Laughlin had the second-best total with 1,135 pounds on lifts of 395, 295 and 445.
Nicolas Kyle (148) and Joe Guerra (181) both finished fourth in their weight classes.
