CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville girls basketball team best Tuloso-Midway for the second time in less than two weeks on Saturday, but this time the win brought a trophy with it.
The Lady Trojans claimed a two-point victory over the Cherokees in the championship game of the Pride of Texas Tournament Saturday on the Cherokees’ home court inside Bobby Craig Gymnasium.
Beeville claimed the trophy with a 38-36 win, the second in 11 days on the same court over the state-ranked Cherokees.
Tuloso-Midway led after each of the three quarters before allowing Beeville to rally in the fourth quarter.
The Cherokees held a 13-11 advantage after one quarter and led 23-18 at halftime. After three, the hosts were up 34-31.
Beeville held T-M to just two points in the final quarter, though, rallying to get the win by outscoring the Cherokees 7-2.
Tori Garza led Beeville’s scoring effort with 12 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers.
Kamaria Gipson also reached double figures with 11 points despite being held scoreless in the final period.
Jade Del Bosque also hit a trio of triples for Beeville on her way to nine points.
Camryn Longoria added five points.
The Lady Trojans improved to 13-2 on the year with the victory.
Beeville cruised to the championship game by going 3-0 in pool play with wins over San Benito, Incarnate Word and Edinburg North.
The Lady Trojans routed San Benito 56-17. They led 18-4 after one quarter and scored at least 12 in every period on their way to the win.
Gipson outscored San Benito by herself, pouring in a game-high 25 points.
Del Bosque also reached double figures with 18 points, a performance that included five 3-pointers.
Garza chipped in nine points, while Veronica Soliz and Alexis Moorer each had two points.
Beeville then held off a state-ranked Incarnate Word squad in the second game of pool play, 45-40.
The Trojans jumped ahead 14-4 in the first, but the Angels won the second quarter 15-9 to get within 23-19. Beeville won the second half by a point, 22-21.
Garza led three Lady Trojans in double figures with 13 points, which included four triples.
Gipson hit five field goals and was 2 for 2 at the line for 12 points, while Longoria poured in 11 points.
Cylee Lopez added five points and Soliz contributed four.
The Lady Trojans finished pool play with a 50-29 romp of Edinburg North.
They led 31-13 by halftime, then won the third 10-9 and the fourth 9-7.
Gipson again outscored the opponent by herself, pouring in 13 field goals to go with a 7-for-11 performance at the line to tally 33 points.
Longoria added nine points, while Garza, Soliz, Moorer and Aaralyn Del Bosque had two points apiece.